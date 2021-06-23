Pauline P. Huggins, 93, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 21, 2021, in her home. She was born July 19, 1927, in Pennsylvania, a daughter of Olivio and Elizabeth Ferruti Erminio.
She was a 1945 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading, cooking, baking, working crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Pauline is survived by a daughter, Cynthia M. (Paul J.) Fihn of Leavittsburg, Ohio; two granddaughters, Tracy B. Anthony of Greenville and Lisa (Doug) Halliday of Boardman, Ohio; four great grandchildren, Pamela (Kyle) Corley, Bonnie Fair, Ryan Fair, Jake (Sydney) Anthony; five great-great grandchildren; and three sisters, Selma Bahuriak and Sylvia Krofcheck, both of Pennsylvania, Rita Urbany of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Huggins, whom she married May 21, 1949, and who died January 25, 2008; daughter Lisa K. Gustovich, who died April 1, 2014; three brothers, Nick Erminio, Frank Erminio, Richard Erminio; two sisters, Nancy Lawson and Lenora Barbush.
The funeral will be at noon on Thursday, June 24, in the HOLETON-YUHASZ FUNERAL HOME, Niles, Ohio, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Hospice of the Valley Chaplain Gary Rozier will officiate. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery.
To view this tribute and share condolences with the family, visit holetonyuhasz.com.
