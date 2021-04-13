California
Pauline Santini, 94, of California, died Thursday, April 8, 2021.
She was born Monday, May 10, 1926, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Michael and Pauline Dachnitz Samerigo
She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in California.
During World War II Mom served her country in the War Finance Department in Washington, D.C.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Constantine Santini, in 2000; sister, Mary Wilson; and three brothers, Michael and Frank Samerigo and John Martell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael and Roberta Santini of Mequon, Wisc., Natalie Santini and husband Ron Sieger of Venetia and David and Carolyn Santini of Damascus, Md.; six grandchildren, Aaron Santini, Marcus Santini, Charles Elder, Adam Jack, Paul Jack, Jodie Welser, 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and until 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15 when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Father Stephen Gresh as celebrant.
Following Covid-19 precautions, facial coverings and social distancing must be practiced while in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (Alz.org) in memory of Pauline Santini.
