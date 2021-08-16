formerly of New Salem
Pauline "Pat" Tittinich Tajak, 91, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and formerly of New Salem, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in Las Vegas.
She was born November 10, 1929, in New Salem, a daughter of the late Mitro and Pauline Gregor Tittinich.
Pauline grew up with her brother, Michael, around New Salem and later in McKeesport, where she eventually graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.
Through her early years, Pat found work in Washington, D.C. and even sold cars at a local Chevrolet dealership. After marrying Andrew Tajak, they settled in a suburb of Pittsburgh, where she sold real estate as a fully licensed real estate broker. When Andrew passed away, Pat retired and accepted an offer to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she spent the last 16 years living comfortably with her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Barbara. We hope and pray that she enjoyed her time with us and we are very thankful to be a part of her life.
Pat was a former member of The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Salem.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Tajak; and her brother, Michael Tittinich
She is survived by her only son, Michael D. Tajak and his wife Barbara of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, where a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, New Salem, with Rev. Father Vitaly Dudkin as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.