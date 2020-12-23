Jefferson
Pauline Yurek, 90, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born Friday, September 5, 1930, in Allison, a daughter of the late Joseph and Domenica Wells Noschese.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; sisters Mary Flora, Elva Pacione Grubbs and Frances Valente; brothers Joseph Nosky (Noschese), Nick, Albert and Geno Noschese; and infant brother and sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michele Musar of California, and Michael Yurek and wife Dina of Willowick, Ohio; sisters Fanny Nicola, and Margie Semonick and husband Joe. Also surviving are granddaughters Regina Musar, Danielle Yurek, Michaela Yurek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private under the direction of the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery, New Salem.
Donations can be made to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, 1483 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344.
