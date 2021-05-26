Pearl Haines

Fairchance
Pearl Leona “Doodlebug” Davis Haines, 68, of Fairchance, passed away May 23, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 5, 1953, in Uniontown.
Surviving are her sister, Marie “Sue” Smalley of Ohio; Pearl’s four children, son, Bruce Jr. and wife Jennifer of Fairchance, son, Terry and wife Jamie of Fairchance, daughter, Deborah and husband Mike of Fairchance, and son, Michael and wife Amanda of Uniontown; her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Susan, Sean, Natasha, Kyle, Dylan, Hannah, Ajay, Shallyn, Breann, Hope, William and Emily; and her five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Gannon, JJ, Savannah and Brody; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 43 years, Bruce Edward Haines Sr.; her parents, Charles and Evelyn Davis; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Catherine and Wilbur Haines.
Pearl loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a longtime member at the Hallam Lighthouse Mission where she attended service every Sunday and Wednesday.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, in the Hallam Lighthouse Mission, 346 Collier Road, Uniontown. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with her Pastor and longtime close friends, Leonard and Martha Herod officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hallam Lighthouse Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.