Pearl Lorraine Wingrove Murphy Krichbaum

Defiance, Ohio
formerly of Smithfield
Pearl "Skip" Lorraine Wingrove Murphy Krichbaum, 88, passed away peacefully, with her loving family beside her, at 5:12 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Brookview Nursing Home in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born September 22, 1931, the daughter of Howard and Pearl McClelland Wingrove, formerly of Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Francis Ervin Murphy (the father of her children) formerly of Defiance, Ohio; her second husband, Richard Krichbaum, formerly of Smithfield; and long time companion, Bill Wilson, formerly of Uniontown. Also preceding her in death were her son, Roger Howard Murphy and his daughter, Amy Lorraine Murphy Boyd; sister, Evelyn Fink (Roy); and brothers, Richard Wingrove (Marie) and Howard Paul Wingrove.
Lorraine graduated from Georges Township High School Class of 1949 where she was a majorette for four years with the high school band.
She owned and operated Lorraine's Pizza Shop and Restaurant, the first pizza shop in Fairchance for many years. Lorraine was a supervisor with United Telephone Company in Defiance, Ohio and later retired from Integra Bank (formerly Gallatin Bank) in Uniontown. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, swimming, playing cards, playing games and dominoes, but mostly, she liked to go dancing on Saturday nights at the Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood. Lorraine was noted for her wonderful sense of humor and her smile. She enjoyed life and was very generous and loving to her family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Greg Murphy (Linda) of Defiance, Ohio and Patrick Murphy (Brenda) of Orange, Texas; daughter, Sherri Murphy Glisan (Todd) of Uniontown; daughter-in-law, Arlene Murphy of Defiance, Ohio; stepdaughters, Helen, Kristle and Devon Krichbaum, all of Smithfield; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Wingrove Sexton of White House; sister-in-law, Jo Wingrove of Vienna, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine will be greatly missed and loved always by family and who knew her - there was a great reunion in Heaven on Easter Sunday.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Viewing is limited to the immediate family on Friday, April 17, with private interment following in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
