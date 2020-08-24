formerly of Lake Lynn
Pearl Stewart Geelen, 72, formerly of Lake Lynn, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the South Fayette Nursing Center, Markleysburg, where she had resided for the past several years. She was born in Lake Lynn November 4, 1947, a daughter of the late Lewis R. and Lora Belle Zwyers Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Choma of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Michael Stewart of West Newton and Cassie Cleaver of Morgantown; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wilbur "Butch" Stewart of South Carolina and Ray Stewart of Point Marion; and two sisters, Elva Reese of Uniontown and Wilma Lincoln of Lake Lynn; and by a number of nieces and nephews and their families, including special great-niece and nephew, Emily and Blaine Reese III.
Also deceased is a daughter in infancy, Anita Sharon Mary; a granddaughter in infancy, Amanda Lynn Cleaver; two brothers, Lewis and George Stewart; and a nephew, Scott Eckles.
Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with Linda Fulmer officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Notes of sympathy may be left for her family at www.herod-rishel.com
