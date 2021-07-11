Peggy Ann Fordyce

Lemont Furnace
Peggy Ann Smith Fordyce, 75, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
She was born August 29, 1945, in Uniontown, a daughter of Loren and Jenny Moats Smith.
Peggy was a member of the Church of God, where she served as an Evangelist minister and a missionary leader for many years.
Her passion was working for God and the great Church of God.
She was employed at Laurel Highlands School District Marshall Elementary Cafeteria for 16 years, was a caregiver and loved caring and being with family.
Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 58 years of marriage, Eugene Fordyce Sr.; children Eugene Fordyce Jr. and Holly of Lemont Furnace, Richard Fordyce and Lisa of Saint Clairsville, Ohio, and Gina Harford and Robert of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren Alexis and Anthony, Brielle and Stephen, Hunter, Remington and Kadaira, and Morgan and Madison; brothers Loren Smith Jr., Bruce Smith and Jack Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Sue Heath, Betty Atkinson, Wanda Donaldson, Norma Myers and Linda Smith; and brother Fred Smith.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Monday, July 12, with Pastor Edward Burdett officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
