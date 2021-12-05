Rostraver Township
Peggy Ann Jones, 88, of Rostraver Township, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Born in Uniontown on May 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Augustus T. and Mabel L. Fritz Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. "Casey" Jones on March 10, 2004.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating.
Private interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
