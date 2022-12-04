Jefferson
Peggy J. Behm, 89, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.
She was born September 1, 1933, in Richhill Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Kermit C. and Theo Chambers McCartney.
Peggy was a graduate of East Washington High School and had attended Penn Commercial College.
On April 22, 1953, she married Frank J. Behm, who died July 25, 2016.
Peggy worked and assisted her husband in the operation of the Behm Funeral Homes in Jefferson and Waynesburg, as a secretary for the Greene County Coroner's office, and a registrar for Pennsylvania Department of Vital Records.
She was a member of Hewitt Presbyterian Church, Rices Landing and the former Jefferson Presbyterian Church, where she was a former elder and member of the Women's Association. She was also an honorary member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter# 135, Waynesburg.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Sands of Rogersville and Mary (Greg) Rohanna of Jefferson; five sons, Chuck (Kim) Behm of Rices Landing, John L. (Lisa) Behm M.D. of Wexford, Mark Behm of Jefferson, Scott (Marla) Behm of Cardale, and Clay (Jennifer) Behm of Waynesburg; 18 grandchildren, Jessica, Melanie and Ben Sands, Bonnie Jackson, Allison Kemmere, David and Adam Behm, Ashley Gregg, Katie Dick, Ryan and Matt Rohanna, Olivia, Meredith, Abraham, Emily, Lily, Will and Ray Behm; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael McCartney of Cleveland, Ohio.
Deceased is a brother, Kermit McCartney Jr.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, with Dr. Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.