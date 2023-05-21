Uniontown
Peggy Jean Bowers, 60, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a lengthy illness.
Peggy was born July 6, 1962, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Thelma Burd Bowers.
She enjoyed thrift store shopping, building puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Peggy is survived by three children: daughter, Peggy Walker of Nemacolin, and two sons, Joseph Liston of Nemacolin, and James Liston (Courtney) of Bobtown; three sisters, Thelma Bowers, and Laura Roll (Gary), both of Uniontown, and Mary Miller (Mark) of Markleysburg; a brother, James Bowers (Brenda) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, two children are deceased, Thelma Bowers and Jeffrey Liston.
Services are private.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Donations may be made to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
