Grindstone
Peggy L. Caringola, 90, of Grindstone, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born on July 21, 1931, in Margate, England. Daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Alice Birch Emptage
Peggy attended the Grace Baptist Church of Grindstone.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Caringola, Ret. USAF Veteran; two sisters, Jean and Joyce; three brothers, Brian, Norman, and Buster.
Peggy was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her two children, Bonita J. Caldwell and her husband Christopher, of Hull, Ga., Ricci Lee Caringola and his wife Karen, of Fairchance; two grandchildren, Nicole Lubawski and her husband Matt, and Ryan Caringola; one great-granddaughter, Ava Lubawski; and special niece, Linda Evonko. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Mitch Wall officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her name to:
Grace Baptist Church 1014 West Third Street Grindstone, PA 15442
