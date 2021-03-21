Adah
Peggy Sue Hoffman, 61, of Adah, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born October 15, 1959, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Gerald and Roberta Advent Broadwater.
Peggy's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. She enjoyed gardening and singing. She was close with God and shared her faith with everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Joshua Friend; her stepfather, George Advent; and nephews Robert Wellington and Joey Hainzer Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her companion of 37 years, Jerald Friend; daughters Michelle (Chris) Smith and Molly Friend; grandchildren Abigail, Cara, David, Chris Jr., Isabella and Joshua; great-grandchildren Jordan, Daniel, Kashton and Michael; sisters Grace Barkley, Loretta Milligan, Joan Broadwater, Paula Hainzer, Georgetta Advent and Bobbie Jo Crable; brothers Gerald Broadwater Jr. and Robert Broadwater.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from noon until 3 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 22, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor David Crable officiating.
Interment is private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
