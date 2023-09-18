Connellsville
Penny Jo Gordon passed away at home on Monday, September 11, surrounded by her loving family, who have not left her side.
She was born on May 22, 1944, in Connellsville and spent much of her childhood and adolescent years living in Mount Braddock and Piper Hollow, where she was a proud member of Fairview United Methodist Church. She spent most of her adult life in Uniontown, where she also made her professional career, and was an active member of Abundant Life Church. Penny worked in the Physical Therapy Departments of Brownsville and Uniontown Hospitals, retiring from the latter in 2010 after 35 years of service, to enjoy her family. She attended Penn State-Fayette and CCAC-Boyce to earn her Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant (PTLA) credentials.
Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, crafting, reading James Patterson novels and STAR magazines, the Pittsburgh Steelers, thrift-shopping, flying, traveling, her cat “Baby”, and above all, spending time with her family and friends. She loved regular get-togethers and family dinners, and she always looked forward to big, holiday celebrations.
She was a leader throughout her religious and philanthropic communities, and she was very proud of her lifetime accomplishments. She was a staunch political leader, the President of the Fayette County, Ladies Democratic Club in the 1970’s, and she was a recreational licensed pilot out of Connellsville Airport. She was an adoring and loyal Christian, with a lifetime of dedication to, and love for, her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She looked forward to the time when her illness would end, and He would call her Home.
Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Clyde and Priscilla Elizabeth Barnett Gordon; and granddaughter, Temperance Riley Gordon.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Shawna and Phil Verbus and Eric and Denise Gordon; grandchildren and their spouses: Tiffany and Justin Guittap, Justin and Marissa Grimm, Brooke Yakubec, and Faith Gordon, also great-grandson, Aiden Guittap, and a lifetime of dear friends.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and Penny’s friends and loved ones, for their unconditional care and relentless support over the past two months.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at BURHANS - CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431. Penny’s funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 21, at 9:30 a.m., with her beloved Pastor Dan Guittap officiating. Immediately following the service, Penny will be laid to rest with her mother, father, and granddaughter, with final internment at Lafayette Cemetery in Brier Hill, PA.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
