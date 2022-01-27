Mill Run
Penny L. Rugg, 67, of Mill Run, died Monday, January 24, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born November 3, 1955, in Somerset, a daughter of Harry Lytle of Ursina and the late Ruby Hall Lytle.
Penny was a graduate of Turkeyfoot High School. She was active in the American Cancer Society, being a cancer survivor herself.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Larry Rugg; children, Steven Rugg and wife Erica of Connellsville, and Cindy Henry and Todd Fullem of Normalville; nine grandchildren, Caitlin Nicholson and husband Nick, Cody Henry and wife Leanne, Kate Schultz and husband Isaac, Hannah, Haley, Jacob and Ryleigh Lowdermilk, and James Stevenson Jr. and Alyssa Stevenson; seven great-grandchildren, Alaina, Braylee, Carsyn, Dustin, Luke, Rome and Parker; her siblings, Danny Lytle of Ursina, Brenda Chidester of Ursina and Lois Burnsworth of Somerset; mother-in-law, Betty Lou Rugg; sisters-in-law, Nancy Rugg, Kathy Rugg, and Denise Rugg and husband Tim.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Jennifer Lowdermilk; sister, Doris Nickler; and father-in-law, Clayton Rugg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, with the Rev. Glenn Wills officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Summit Cemetery. Anyone planning to attend the viewing or services are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing due to the COVID situation.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.