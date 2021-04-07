Uniontown
Perry C. Settie, 79, of Uniontown, died Monday, April 5, 2021, in the UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born January 17, 1942, in Daisytown, he was a son of the late Louis and Juanita Davis Settie.
A former coal miner at Vesta #5, he was also co-owner and operator of Diamond Shine Cleaning Services until his retirement. Perry was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dunbar, and the United Mine Workers of America, a former member for many years of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Washington, enjoyed oval dirt track racing, and in his spare time, watching the daily reruns of "Gunsmoke".
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Sanders Settie; three children and their spouses, Louis and Karen Settie of Glenshaw, Tina and Roger Blaney Jr., and David and Neoka Settie, all of Uniontown; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Don Settie of Sykesville, Md., and Clyde Settie of Richeyville. He loved and took care of many animals over the years, and is also survived now by his two faithful canine companions, Zoey and Reese, as well as Baby Kitty.
Also deceased is a sister, Joyce Landrum.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, April 9, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Aaron Trincia officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed in the funeral home.
