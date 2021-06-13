Hiller
Pete Ferrari Jr., 77, of Hiller, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital, with his immediate family at his side.
He was born June 21, 1943, in Brownsville, to the late Peter and Blanche Hixon Ferrari Sr.
Also preceding him in death were his brother, James Ferrari; sisters Sarah Waters, Josephine "Babe" Hetrick, Minnie Logan, Theresa Phillips, Helen Davis and Laura Elliott; son-in-law James Liptak; and granddaughter, Kelsey Lacey.
Pete worked at Fisher Body (GM) in Cleveland, Ohio, for several years before going to Hillman Barge. After a short period there, he worked at Allied Chemical in Newell. After the plant closure, Pete chose Brownsville Bus Lines until his retirement. Retirement was short lived; the lawnmower repair business started out as a hobby but expanded to a full-time job while enjoying "retirement".
Pete was a member of the Santa Barbara in Newell, BYMC, Sons of Italy, Eagles and the Elks.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, fixing lawn equipment when others failed, world class horseradish, famous deer jerky and helping anyone who needed it.
When you'd see the cleanest car in town, it was Pete venturing to buy scratch offs or gambling on football.
He is survived by his wife, Wanita "Needie" Lilley Ferrari; his children, Pete E. Ferrari and wife Janet, Terri Liptak, Michael A. Ferrari and wife Angela, Deanna Kaydo and husband Tony, Danielle Lacey and husband Ritch; grandchildren Ashley, Natalie, Barbara, Mike Jr., Kayla, Cassidy, Tessa, Jozie, Chase, Jordan and Cienna; great grandchildren Rylee, Hailey, Hayden, Harlow and Jamison.
The family would not be complete without the numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, with Pastor Frank Todaro officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
