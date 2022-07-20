Connellsville
Pete Orlando Jr., died suddenly on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Pete was born October 6, 1945 in Connellsville.
After graduating from Dunbar Township High School in 1963, Pete went to welding school and then worked at Hillman Barge. He then worked at steel mills while saving money to attend California University, where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Economics.
He joined the US Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam as a scout dog handler with the 1st Cavalry Division, 25th Scout Dog Platoon.
After returning from Vietnam, Pete was employed as a caseworker with the Fayette County Welfare Department. He became Welfare Fraud Investigator with the Office of the Inspector General.
Pete and Sue were married in 1978, on St. Patrick’s Day. They had 44 wonderful years together, spending time at their camp in McKean County, traveling and hiking in the mountains with their beloved dogs. Pete also enjoyed skeet shooting with his friends at the Fayette Gun Club, grouse hunting and fly fishing, but mostly he loved being home with Sue and their many dogs.
Pete belonged to many veteran, animal welfare and conservation organizations including: WI of Fayette County, Vietnam Veterans of America, Vietnam Dog Handler Association, American Legion, VFW Post 595 and the Combat infantrymen’s Association.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, Pietro and Lucy; brothers, Frank “Cheech” and Jack; and sister, Anna Hopkins.
Pete leaves behind his wife, Sue Thompson; his brother-in-law, Scott Thompson and sister-in-law, Pat Echard; and many special nieces and nephews. His niece Michelle Hunter and her husband Alex have helped beyond words in this terribly sad time.
There will be no viewing or service.
In remembrance of Pete’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to: Fayette Friends of Animals or the DAV.
Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
