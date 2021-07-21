Brownsville
Peter "Pete" A. Regal, 87, of Brownsville, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born January 19, 1934, in Blainesburg, a son of the late Andrew and Anna Laba Regal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Andy Regal Jr., Paul Regal, Francis Levkulich, Margaret Pugliesi and Sophie Alaimo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Paula Shuster Regal; children Pamela Brobst and husband Brian of Jeannette, Patrice Harden and husband Tim of Plum Boro, and Paulette Mills and husband Charles of Harrison City; grandchildren Benjamin (fiancee Ashton), Alexander and Dominic Brobst, Alyssa (Matthew) Davis and Zachary Harden, Rachel, Rebecca and Paul Mills; one sister, Virginia Nemetz of West Brownsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete was a graduate of Redstone High School, California State Teacher's College and West Virginia University with a Master's in School Counseling. He was a Social Studies teacher in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and City of Chicago schools, and was retired from the Bentworth School District, where he worked as a guidance counselor. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Fifth Army Band at Ft. Sheridan, Chicago, Ill.
He was an accomplished accordion player and musician, who was often on the stage with his polka band, "Tony Royal". He and his wife, Paula enjoyed polka dances and their annual trips to Florida in the winter. He was a commentator and choir member of St. Mary's Church in Brownsville and later St. Peter's Church in Brownsville.
He was also a member of the National Education Association and Pennsylvania State Education Association, and was awarded a Pioneer Award from California University of Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and until 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 275, 940 and 838.
