South Connellsville
Peter C. Gallo, 76, of South Connellsville, went home to his Lord and joined the loved ones waiting for him Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born April 9, 1943, the third son of the late Frank and Irene Maxon Gallo.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of South Connellsville Fire Department.
Peter retired from Crown Cork & Seal Co. Inc. in Connellsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. Peter enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially activities with his family.
Peter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia J. Rulli Gallo; daughters Catherine Marva and husband David of Greensburg, and Eileen Beveridge of Connellsville; grandsons Nathaniel, Austin and Seth Beveridge, and Jonah and Maxson Marva; siblings Eugene "Denny" Gallo and wife Helen, Joseph Gallo and wife Shan, Mrs. Loretta "Cookie" Coleman and husband Hubert, and Michael Gallo; sisters-in-law Mary Catherine Rulli and Eileen Salatino; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by an older brother, Frank "Chickie" Gallo.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. Visitation will continue from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January, 15, in the funeral home, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.