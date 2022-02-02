Uniontown
Peter E. Novosel, 95, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Pete was born June 21, 1926, in Elm Grove, a son of Charles (Karlo) and his beloved mother, Catherine Novosel. He was the son of a coal miner. The Novosel's lived in Allison #2, a small coal patch town, in a company owned house. Pete had an idyllic childhood and until the day he died, he spoke fondly of growing up there, amongst a close-knit community of hard working people who kept their old country customs, food and culture alive.
He graduated from Redstone High School in 1944. He was to receive an award for never missing a single day of school, however, he did not wish to be on stage, so he skipped. He was a very studious boy. In the last days of his life, he talked about Allison, and his wish to go home.
After graduation, he went to serve his country in World War II. In October of 1944, the 100th ID deployed to Europe and encountered 185 days of uninterrupted ground combat while serving in three major campaigns. They ended in Bitche, Citadel Town in France. The 100th liberated Bitche. Hence, forever more, The 100th Infantry Division would be known as, "The Sons of Bitche". It had a profound effect on him. It was a great adventure.
Peter graduated from Waynesburg College in 1960, after studying chemistry and physics. He did graduate work at Oakland University, Lehigh University and GMI.
He was employed by Alcoa as a metallurgical engineer. A few years later, he moved to Michigan to spend his career at GM Corp, Pontiac Division. It was there he held many positions, including heat treat metallurgist, experimental metallurgist, and ran the Chem and Metallurgy Lab. He had a very successful career in the hey day of the auto industry.
Pete and Pat were world travelers, but his great love was Croatia and former Yugoslavia. He visited often where he still has family, as his father was born there. His only regret was that he didn't get to have just one more trip to Croatia.
Peter was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Patricia Ann; his daughter, Susan. He missed them terribly. He also lost his brothers, Paul, Charles; and his sister, Theresa Novosel; and Angela Novosel, the deceased wife of his son.
Peter's surviving family is a daughter, Pamela Webb (David); son, Matthew Novosel (Amy); his grandchildren, Spencer Novosel (Va.), Veronica O. Webb (NYC), and Jack Webb (Va.), they adored their grandpa. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph (Ohio); and a sister, Frances (Nevada).
He was a member of The Croatian Fraternal Union, 100th Infantry Div, American Society of Metals and American Legion Uniontown to name a few.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 3, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown.
Recitation of the Rosary will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, February 4, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
The family requests no flowers and would prefer memorials be made to Peter's alma mater, Waynesburg University at https://www.waynesburg.edu/alumni-and-giving/give-wu or to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette, 79 W Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
