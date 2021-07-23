formerly of Uniontown
Peter Francis Sowinski Jr., 84, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away July 21, 2021. He was born May 23, 1937, in Uniontown, to the late Peter and Helen Sowinski Sr. Peter and his wife, Josephine, were longtime parishioners of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Nick Sowinski.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, JoAnn Sowinski; his children, Mary Jane Sullivan, Gery (Renee) Sowinski, Amy (Scott) Williamson and Shelley Diederich; his grandchildren, April, Jackie, Jenni, Stephen, Zachary, Jacob, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Rachel, Nicole and Ryan; and his great-grandchildren, Brody, Baylor, Averi, Ava, Briggs, Hunter, Wyatt, Brecken and Cami Jo.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in St. Matthew Catholic Church, Tyrone, Georgia, with Father Kevin Hargaden. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements handled by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, Georgia. www.mowells.com
