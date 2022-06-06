formerly of Brownsville
Peter J. Daley II, 71, of California, passed from this earth Wednesday, June 1, 2022, following complications from heart surgery.
He was born Tuesday, August 8, 1950, in Brownsville, a son of the late Peter J. and Gladys Moyer Daley.
State Representative Daley served 33 consecutive terms from 1982 to 2016 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. During his tenure, he chaired, successively, the Legislative Coal Caucus, Democratic chair of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, and Democratic and Majority chair of the Commerce Committee, the principal developer of banking, mortgage, and economic development policy. During the Rendell administration, Pete was one of the major voices on the Alternative Energy Development Council, where he led funding for numerous industries and non-profit research projects in solar, clean coal, wind, and algae conversion, creating thousands of new jobs across Pennsylvania. During his two committee chairmanships, Pete was the main sponsor behind several major pieces of legislation, including: the Manure Management Act, creating an innovative way for large farms to co-exist with residential areas; and the Mortgage Reform Act, responding to the mortgage collapse of 2008. Pete was an early lone voice, and nationally cited, calling for banning smoking in cars with children.
Pete also operated a successful private law practice following his graduation from Widener law school, where he subsequently served on the board. He also served on the Board of Visitors for the Veterinary School of the University of Pennsylvania; a relationship begun during his tenure as Agriculture chairman. He was a longtime ally of the Pennsylvania Coal Association.
Pete was a gifted orator and would light up the floor of the House during debates. He was an ardent advocate for the poor.
Prior to joining the House of Representatives, Pete served as mayor of California, at the time the youngest mayor in Pennsylvania history. He also taught high school in the California Area School District.
Pete had boundless energy and ambition, and those who knew him well imagined that he would live forever. For that reason, our sorrow is magnified.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Louis B. Tatrai, Robert Daugherty and Clifford Daugherty; niece, Rochelle Tatrai; and great-niece, Selena Ray.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sally Daugherty Daley; Delia Jericho and husband James of Donora, Talia Dugan and husband Tim of McMurray, and Emma Tressler; sister, Gai Linn Tatrai of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Gianna, Bella, Jake, River and Jessa. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of his family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
