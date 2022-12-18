Uniontown
Rev. Peter J. Scharler, 74, of Uniontown, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesdady, December 14, 2022, in the presence of his family.
Peter is survived by his three sons, Thomas J. Malone, Jr. (Jodi), Peter Hans Scharler (Rebecca), and Mark Scharler (Amber). He had 10 grandchildren, Cortnie, Austin, Trevor, Holden, Hunter, Zoey, Casey, Emilee, Katelyn and George; and one great-grandchild, River.
Peter loved his family, the Steelers, golf, horse racing, and the pursuit of knowledge. He remained an avid reader despite his failing health. Peter devoted his life to the church by leading congregations across Pennsylvania for over 30 years and supporting his community through counseling and mentoring new ministers joining the Nazarene church.
Peter will be remembered for his tenacity. He survived countless physical adversities, PTSD, and three boys. Peter loved to talk and had a knack for building connections with everyone. He collected fountain pens and notebooks, painted Bob Ross-style paintings, and played online poker at a high level. He cherished his friendships and family. He boasted about their pursuits to everyone he met. His proudest achievement was marrying all three of his sons. Peter’s love and encouragement will be deeply missed.
A private gathering is scheduled for the immediate family. Peter will be laid to rest at Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels, alongside his wife, Nancy Scharler; his sister, Mary Scharler Batya; and his parents, Peter and Freda Scharler.
Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the SNAP Survivors Network or to a charity of one’s choice, in Peter’s honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.