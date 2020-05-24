formerly of Upper
Peter John Miklos, 93, formerly of Upper Middletown, died at Piedmont Christian Home, N.C., on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was born in Brownsville, a son of the late Mark and Mildred Obrad Miklos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia L. Mager Miklos; and their daughters, Bernadette McCarty, Michele Maruszewski and Denise Fields.
"John" was a retired barber.
He proudly served his country with the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, AMVETS Post 423 and the Croation Fraternal Union.
Surviving are his grandchildren, Reine Sowers of Thomasville, N.C., Rance Maruszewski and wife Jennifer of Norfolk, Va. and David McCarty of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Bianca, Nella and Lilli.
In accordance with his wishes, a private service will be held for his family at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in Sylvan Heights Cemetery under the direction of the STEPEHN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, Pa. Veterans services will be accorded by George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103.
In lieu of flower, please make contributions in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or online: DAV.org
