Perryopolis
Peter P. Pierotti, 96, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home. Born March 16, 1924, in Star Junction, he was a son of the late Silvio and Edna Nigra Pierotti.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 71 years, Mr. Pierotti was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. Mr. Pierotti was retired from Wheeling-Pittsbugh Steel, Monessen plant, where he worked as a mechanic and served as union president.
Pete was an active member of the community. Some of his involvements included being a member of the Perryopolis Sons of Italy, founding member of Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post 7023, member of Perryopolis Knights of Columbus Council, past president of Toastmasters International and president of Frazier School Board.
Pete was part of Patton's Army in World War II, serving in the European Theater against Germany. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
After his time abroad, he spent the rest of his life enjoying his family and friends in the area. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed music and helping others.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Steiner of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Neal Pierotti and wife Esther, Jeffrey Pierotti and wife Erin, Sarah Walker and husband Jason; six great-grandchildren, Merik, Mason, Morgan, Oliver, Thea, Graceyn; five sisters, Pauline Timko of Perryopolis, Adeline Walkush of Belle Vernon, Marlene Pope of Arizona, Joanie and Bill Beaumariage of Uniontown, and Jean Ambrose of North Belle Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Mychalisn Pierotti February 24, 2020; son Jeffrey Pierotti; son-in-law James Steiner; two brothers, Silvio Pierotti and John Pierotti; and sister Marie Galla.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and state mandate, private visitation and funeral services were held Thursday, May 7, with the Rev. Efren Ambre of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church officiating. Interment took place in St. Nicholas Cemetery, with military honors provided by Perryopolis VFW Gold Star Post 7023.
Peter's funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, Pa., 724-736-2515.
The family would like to thank UPMC-Fayette Hospice for its help bringing comfort during Pete's last days. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
