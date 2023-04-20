Uniontown
Peter Paul Bendo, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 17, 2023 surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born June 27, 1929 in Keisterville, a son of the late Frank Bunda and Anna Duda Bunda. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Bunda, Frank Bunda, Walter Bunda, Edward Bunda, Stanley Bunda, Joseph Bendo; sisters, Pauline Synder, Helen Arnold, Anna Softa, Victoria Bunda; granddaughter, Joanna Piccolomini; and grandson, Justin Salsgiver.
Peter was a 1948 graduate of South Union High School. He received his Bachelor Degree from Waynesburg College and his Master's Degree from West Virginia University. After serving in the U.S. Airforce in North Africa for four years, he then married his sweetheart, Frances Pompura Bendo in 1955.
He taught accounting at Brownsville High School and was an Assistant Football Coach.
Peter always found time to spend with family, whom he cherished above all else. He was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his family and his community. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and watching football, hockey, and baseball.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish Peter's memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Frances Pompura Bendo of Uniontown; three children, Jerome Bendo and wife Renee, Renee Coffman and husband Jeff, and Peter Bendo and wife Andrea; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Jessica (Michael), Peter Michael (Katie), Brittany, Christina, Danny, Michael (Jenna); 10 great-grandchildren, Carson, Logan, Layla, Dominic, Evelyn, Arlo, Titus, Naomi, Will and Blake, and extended family members.
Peter will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of hard work, and love for his family will live on in their hearts forever. May he rest in peace. Remembrance can be made in the form of contributions to St. Mary Nativity R.C. Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA, where friends and family will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by prayers of transfer at 9:30 a.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Peter's life will be held at St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Father Alvin Aberion officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
