Uniontown
Peter Paul Bendo, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, and continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by prayers of transference at 9:30 a.m. A mass celebrating Peter's life will be held at Saint Mary Nativity at 10 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
