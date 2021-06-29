Uniontown
Philip Allen Varndell, 72, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Phil was born January 5, 1949, in the Shadow of Chestnut Ridge at the foot of the Allegheny Mountains in Uniontown. He was the youngest son of the late Isaac "Ike" and Mary "Cappy" Varndell.
He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Vernon Alfred Varndell.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary "Beth" E. Rice and Judith A. Nicholson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Phil played second coronet for four years with the Red Raider Marching Band.
He graduated from Uniontown High School class of 1966.
Phil was born and baptized Catholic in St. John The Evangelist Church.
He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Webelos and Explorer Scout.
Phil was a Vietnam Era veteran with the United States Marine Corps.
He was a retired employee of the DCNR Forestry Division, District 2, as a forester. He was a very active and vital volunteer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Wild Turkey and Elk Program. Phil was especially active for several years in the Research Studies and Surveying of wild turkey and elk.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Evangelist Church, Uniontown. Private interment in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Benezette.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29821-0530 or Ohiopyle State Park, P.O. Box 105, Ohiopyle, PA 15470. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
