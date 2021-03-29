Republic
Philip J. Savini Sr., 93, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born February 8, 1928, in Republic, a son of the late Amedio Savini Sr. and Agnes Antonini Savini.
Phil attended Redstone Township High School. He went on to serve his country as a Corporal and medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He was an entrepreneur by trade. Phil owned and operated a shoe store with his brother Tony, and then Phil's Hopwood Tavern for 60 years. He only recently retired in 2017.
Phil also took great pride in serving his community. He was a 50 year member of the Republic Rotary and recipient of the Paul Harris award. He was a founding member of the Republic Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Republic Industrial Enterprise Corporation and a 50 year member of the Republic Sons of Italy. Phil was a 75 year member of the Republic American Legion Post 590, served two terms on the Brownsville Area School Board, a member of the Uniontown Elks Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was appointed by Governor Shapp to serve on the Fayette County Assistance Board. He was also a Republic volunteer fireman.
Phil loved music. He was at his happiest when he was dancing to Frank Sinatra and other rat pack tunes in his heated garage. He loved a "good" cup of hot coffee and a heavy car, so of course you could find him every morning at Eat 'n Park in his prized 1994 burgundy Cadillac Fleetwood.
He was a great friend to many, but an even better husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and overall patriarch of his family. Through all of his personal and professional accomplishments, serving his family was his true life's purpose and legacy. He was generous, caring, strong, stoic and lived to take care of his family above all else. La famiglia e tutto.
Phil was the last remaining member of his immediate family as he was preceded in death by his siblings, Amedio Savini Jr., Caroline Marini, Anthony Savini, Mary Nuccetelli and Louis Savini, as well as his great-granddaughter, Emilia Jerico.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise; his children, Dr. Philip J. Savini Jr. (Joanne), Renee Balaz (John); grandchildren, Brittany Jerico (Ryan), Breanna Balaz, Dominique Savini and Philip J. Savini III; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gabriella and Caleb Jerico; and many nieces and nephews.
Phil's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the General George C. Marshall American Veterans Post 103 of Hopwood.
State COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, including face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
