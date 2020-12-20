Smithfield
Philip James Marva, 76, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born May 1, 1944, in Georges Township, a son of Steven and Mary Zelenak Marva.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Paula; brothers Bernard Marva, Robert Marva, John Marva, Richard Marva, Steven Marva; sisters Irene Perseley and Anna Jane Marva.
Philip worked at J & L Steel in Cleveland, Ohio, for 13 years, Duquesne Light - Warwick Mines in Greene County then was a self-employed electrician. He loved sitting on a bench under his favorite tree, deer hunting and listening to polka music. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Maureen Hockenberry Marva; children Philip James Marva Jr. and wife Meg of Smithfield, Sharon Tolbert and husband Dave of Uniontown; grandchildren Damon Tolbert - Navy 2nd Class Petty Officer, Jared Tolbert and Ashley Marva; brother Paul (Carolyn) Marva of Mainville, Ohio; sisters Bernice (Ted) Vilk of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Mary Ann (Joseph) Skala of Smithfield, Helen Jane Kuchno of Uniontown; two best friends Bill and Russ.
A private visitation was held for the family in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance. Interment was private.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.