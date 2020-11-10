Masontown
Philip Plaski, 92, of Masontown, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Masontown, a son of the late Philip Churchi Plaski and Anna Cindric Churchi Plaski.
Philip was married to Dorothy A. “Dot” Hlatky Plaski from 1952 up until her passing in 2005.
He retired after working 30 years as a general foreman with Asplundh Tree Services in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a member of the Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars and a lifetime member of Pal’s Club in Masontown.
Philip was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his five brothers, Louis, George, Robert, William, Steve; and his three sisters, Dorothy Moldovan, Mildred Urso and Mary Ann Apodaca.
He is survived by his three sisters, Esther and husband Jack Basham of Los Angeles, Calif., Betty Plaski of Fallon, Nev., Cathy and husband Ron Swansbro, also of Fallon.
Everyone who knew him, whether family or friends, knew him as “Uncle Phil”. He was able to put a smile on everyone’s face with his stories and his sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
At Philip’s request, there will be no funeral services. He will be interred in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
