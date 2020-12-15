Perryopolis
Philip R. Bongiorno peacefully passed away to join his loving wife, Wanda, Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Philip was a proud Naval Chief Petty officer serving his country for more than 25 years. He was employed by US Steel as a supervisor.
In his retirement, Phil and his wife, Wanda were active members in the Charleroi Elks, where he served as exalted ruler for three years. He was a member of the Italian Club, Knights of Columbus and the USS Laffey Association. Phil and Wanda were well-known antique dealers traveling throughout country. Phil was an avid golfer and loved to hunt with his brothers and grandsons.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; first wife Rose Clausi; daughter Pam; infant daughter Paula; brothers Sam, Alfred and Jerry.
He is survived by his sister, Vivian; two daughters, Patty Zocco and Phyllis Bongiorno; and two stepdaughters, Beth Bell and Susan Thomson. Phil will be sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Brandon (Kimberly) Bongiorno, Kayla Bongiorno, Destinee Bongiorno, Nicholas (Ashley) Zocco, Matthew Zocco, Brian and William Thomson; and great-grandchildren Chase Forbes (Destinee), Stella Zocco (Nicholas), Ashley. He was so proud of all their accomplishments and cherished their visits.
Philip is now at peace, as he struggled following the passing of his wife in April.
In honor of Philip's final wishes, a memorial service with his wife will be held once our COVID crises allows. There will be a private military ceremony to be announced and is being arranged by grandson Brandon.
A special thank you for the wonderful care he received from Cathy Bongiorno and the Residence at Hilltop staff.
As he requested, donations in his memory may be sent to the Wounded Warriors or charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LEONARD M. PAVLIK FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Charleroi.
Condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.