Republic
Philip Rex Sahady Sr., 70, of Republic, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela, with his loving family by his side. He was born February 10, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Wabie Philip and Elizabeth Kelly Sahady.
Philip is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Louise Coldren Sahady; son, Philip Rex Sahady Jr. and his wife Melissa Sahady of Republic; grandson, Philip Raymond Sahady; brothers, Wabie Philip Sahady Jr., Lance and Renee Sahady, Father Mark and Barbara Sahady; and his 13 nieces and nephews.
Philip's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a Blessing Service with his brother, Father Mark Sahady, as celebrant. Interment will be private.
A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. and a Prayer Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. and both in the funeral home, Friday evening.
State COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
