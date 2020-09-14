Formerly of Uniontown
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Philip Sheridan Reilly, loving brother, passed away at age 67.
Phil was born July 27, 1953, in Uniontown, to Daniel and Mary Kay (Hart) Reilly. He graduated from St. John's High School in 1971 and later he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
He moved to central Florida, established his own business as a general contractor working in the Orlando, Fla., area for more than 35 years.
Phil, or Flip as he was affectionately known to his close friends and relatives, had many hobbies. He loved to fish and tell his fish stories. For most of his life he had one or more beautiful aquariums. He was a skilled chess player who won far more often than he lost. He also loved playing golf, motorcycling, and any work that involved using his hands. Many of his family members were lucky recipients of his handmade creations. To say he was a diehard Steeler fan would be an understatement. Many times, he made the trek up to Heinz field to see his beloved Black and Gold.
Phil was notorious for his big heart; routinely he would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend. He also had a soft spot for his pets. Toby, A.J., Scooter and Zoe were just some of his four-legged friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Sr.; mother Mary Kay; and his brothers, James and Thomas.
He is survived by his brother, Daniel Jr.; his two sisters, Kathleen and Karen; his longtime companion, Pamela Parker; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, in Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Altamonte Springs, Fla. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Apopka, Fla.
Memorials should be made to St. Vincent College at https://www.stvincent.edu/alumni/supporting-saint-vincent/giving-opportunities or by visiting its donation page, https://ssl.charityweb.net/stvincent/, or to a charity of one's choice.
