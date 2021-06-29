Uniontown
Philip Thornton Warman, 79, son of Myron and Ruth Warman, died in his sleep, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
He is survived by his brother, two sisters, three children and five grandchildren, who will all miss him very much.
Philip lived his life very much on his own terms and suffered fools poorly. He grew up in the Uniontown area of Fayette County, and graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1960. As a young man, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bird hunting with his favorite dog and fishing the streams of southwestern Pennsylvania. He passed on his love for nature to his children and taught them how to camp and fish and shoot.
Following high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He paused his college career in 1963 to join the Peace Corps and was stationed in India for two years where he aided local farmers in raising chickens in Jabalpur. After returning to the U.S., Philip graduated from Pitt and went on to receive a law degree from Rutgers. He practiced law throughout his career, serving as county solicitor for Fayette County and as a partner in his family law firm, Warman & Warman Attorneys at Law in Uniontown. He was a past master of the Masons and a distinguished member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Later in his career, Philip took on a number of general counsel positions for private corporations. As a lawyer, Philip tried cases in his early days, and then primarily advised on corporate and real estate development transactions, both domestically and in the Bahamas.
Near the end of his career, he moved to Havre de Grace with his wife Juanita, where he retired to a quiet life by the water. Philip loved his children and relished long conversations and spirited debate about the world and political theater. He was a fixture in Havre de Grace for nearly 20 years and enjoyed nothing more than sharing a drink and a story. Those who had the pleasure to visit with him will miss his charm and his wit.
Services will be held in ZELLMAN'S FUNERAL HOME in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Viewing and visitation services will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1 and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 2, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. Friday, July 2. He will join his beloved Juanita in Arlington National Cemetery this fall. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
