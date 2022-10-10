Perryopolis
Phillip F. Harris, 81, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Butterfly Care Residential Living, Frederick, Md. Born August 15, 1941, in Webster Spring, W.Va., he was a son of the late Joseph and Grace Bennett Harris.
Mr. Harris was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and a retired civil engineer and land surveyor.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of Perryopolis Gold Star Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Harris, to whom he was married 26 years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Sarah Harris of Leesburg, Va., Jeffrey and Maryling Harris of Orlando, Fla.; two stepchildren, Martin Polando, Mia Millette; five grandchildren, Nicholas Harris, Hannah Harris, Benjamin Taylor, Isabella Harris, Sophia Harris; five stepgrandchildren; brother, Paul Harris; and three sisters, Rebecca Pringle, Sharon Virgalito and Paula Thorn.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Jo Harris (1984); three brothers, George Saum, Donald Harris, Joseph Harris; and a sister; Deanna Harris.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made, in memory of Phillip F. Harris, to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
