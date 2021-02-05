Herbert
Phillip Frederick Ferretti, of Argyle, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the age of 94. Born in Herbert November 11, 1926, to Fea Damiani and Filippo Ferretti, Phillip was the fifth of eight sons.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene "Gino", Jerry, Emidio "Emmit", Algerie "Alger", Frank, Elsino and an eighth son, Adamo "Adam", who died at birth.
Phillip dedicated much of his early life to the service of the United States military. He graduated from 8th Army Automotive Maintenance School September 6, 1946, and was then stationed in Yokohama, Japan during the U.S. Army occupation. Upon his discharge, he received correspondence from Henry Kissinger of the U.S. Armed Forces thanking him for his service.
Phillip was married to Jewel Marguerite Berry December 10, 1944.
Initially working as a gasoline semi-truck driver, Phillip was a prolific member of Teamsters Local 283, Joint Council 43, Teamster's Central States; ultimately, serving as vice president of Local 283 in Wyandotte, Mich.
As the middle son of seven sons, Phillip served as the Italian patriarch of the Ferretti family for more than a decade and provided much guidance to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by Jewel, his wife and lifetime love of 64 years. Jewel will be his queen throughout eternity.
"Pap" is survived by his daughter, Judith Thomas; his son, Phillip John Ferretti; his grandchildren, Clinton Thomas, Chelsea Omoss, Olivia Paine, Brittney Hewett and Jill Rosenspire; and his great-grandchildren, Kingston Frederick Thomas, Mia Marie Thomas, Eliana Jewel Omoss, Madeline Emma Omoss, Emilia James Paine, Sydney Berry Hewett and Alice Jewel Rosenspire.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, (724) 437-2756.
Personal written memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the Ferretti family asks for donations to Baby Lyla's Angel Foundation, Attn: First National Bank of Texas, Felicia Cyphers, 605 W. Hwy. 114, Southlake, TX 76092.
Lyla Marie Thomas is the child of Emily Marie Thomas (deceased). Lyla is the first great-grandchild of "Pap." She tragically passed at 18 months of age in 2004.
