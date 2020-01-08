Phillip M. “Phil” Shipley, 88, of Lemont Furnace, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 9, 1931, in Mt. Braddock, a son of Phillip T. Shipley and Thelma Hanan Shipley.
Phil served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
He was a telephone technician at AT&T.
He graduated from North Union High School Class of 1949.
Surviving are son-in-law William Cobert; sons Russell (Audrey) Shipley and Phillip (Susie) Shipley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Carol Schwartz Shipley, in 1989; and his daughter, Melinda Cobert.
Phil was the last member of his immediate family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Military Rites accorded by Amvets Post #103 Honor Guard. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
