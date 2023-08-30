Phyllis A. Hansel Ciampanelli

Uniontown
Phyllis A. "Champ" Hansel Ciampanelli, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 28, 1933 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Mong Hansel.
Phyllis graduated from Uniontown High School Class of 1951 and The Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
Following graduation, she spent the next 45 years raising her family and caring for others, working in various positions in nursing in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The last 25 years of her career were spent at the former Brownsville General Hospital.
Her interests included spending time with her family, working crossword puzzles, watching HGTV, crocheting, and making many baby afghans.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike A. Ciampanelli; her brother, Stanley Hansel; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy M. Ciampanelli.
Phyllis is survived by her four sons, Gary Ciampanelli of Pittsburgh, and Larry Ciampanelli, David Ciampanelli and Donald (Leslie) Ciampanelli, all of Uniontown; along with four grandsons, David (Shawna), Michael, Matthew (Delia "DJ"), and Stephen (Sidney); two stepgrandchildren, Suzanne and Claire; four great-grandchildren, Trinity, Evan, Bradley and Landon; three stepgreat-grandchildren, JoeJoe, Justine and Austin; and sister-in-law, Pauline "Polly" Hamborsky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when a prayer service will be held, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Phyllis' name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at st.jude.org.
