McClellandtown
Phyllis A. Miscovich, 78, of McClellandtown, PA. passed away April 2, 2020 at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, PA.
She was born in Barn, WV, on April 12, 1941, a daughter of the late Johnny and Sadie Hatcher McBride.
Phyllis was a graduate of Spanishburg High School, Spanishburg, WV and was employed for many years as a secretary for the NRA and later as a waitress at Ponderosa.
She loved spending time with her grandson and enjoyed planting flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Michael C. Miscovich; brothers, Berlie McBride and Vernice McBride; and sister, Donna Iris Whitt.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michelle Schreck and husband Frank, grandson, Frank Schreck, Jr. and fiancee Brittany Watts; sisters, Delora Farley, Janet (Stephen) Winans, Elloise (Leon) Tallman and Jacqueline (Ronald) Hill; and brothers: Darrell (Margaret) McBride, Arnett (Karen) McBride and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, PA.
