McClellandtown
Phyllis J. Testa, 72, of McClellandtown, PA passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA.
She was born September 13, 1947 in Uniontown, a daughter of Victor E. Testa Sr and Gilda (Peretti) Testa. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Donna Marie Testa.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
