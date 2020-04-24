Smock
Phyllis J. Tissue Tringes, 79, of Smock, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in King's Personal Care Home. She was born in Ohiopyle September 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Carl Tissue and Pearl Tressler Tissue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Tringes; daughter Tracy Lynn Tringes; brothers Russell, Glen and Carl Tissue Jr.; and sister Debbie Klippi.
Phyllis was a 1958 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish Phyllis's memory are her family, friends and church community.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Funeral services will be private. Phyllis will be interred in Pleasant View Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at King's Personal Care Home for the wonderful care and compassion they show their residents.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
