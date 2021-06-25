Masontown
Phyllis M. Brubaker, 95, of Masontown, formerly of Lemont Furnace, went to be with her Lord June 23, 2021. She was a daughter of the late George and Maude Rutley.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Willis Jay Crayton, in 1950; husband, Arnold Brubaker; and her son, Ronald Jay Crayton, in 2019. Her sister, Dora Jean Lavery (Tom) and brother, John D. "Jack" Rutley (Mary), also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and George Parish. She is the grandmother of George C. Parish and wife Sarah and Eric Crayton. Her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, are Levi and Andrew Parish and Jonathan Crayton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis graduated from North Union High School in 1944. She worked at Keystone Fireworks for a few years and then as an administrative secretary at Laurel Highlands Administration Building until her retirement.
She lived her Christian faith by always wearing a smile and trying to see the best in all people and situations. Her door was always open to welcome or help others. Phyllis had many wonderful friends and neighbors of all ages whom she cherished and they warmly reciprocated their feelings toward her.
Thank you to the many friends, neighbors and nephew Pat who continued to call or visit her... it meant so much to her and the family. Thank you to Dr. Chalfant, Lyndsay Balogh and staff who doctored her over the years and Albert Gallatin Hospice nurses and staff who helped her with their care over the last month.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cove Run Free Methodist Church in Lemont Furnace, German-Masontown Public Library or Masontown Senior Center.
Friends will be received from 12 until 3 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, June 26, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, Lemont Furnace, 345 Yauger Hollow Road, Lemont Furnace, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Private interment. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
Due to family members with weakened immune systems, the family requests that you wear a mask when making your visitation.
