Masontown
Phyllis M. Brubaker, 95, of Masontown, formerly of Lemont Furnace, went to be with her Lord June 23, 2021. She was a daughter of the late George and Maude Rutley.
Friends will be received from 12 until 3 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, June 26, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, Lemont Furnace, 345 Yauger Hollow Road, Lemont Furnace, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Private interment. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
Due to family members with weakened immune systems, the family requests that you wear a mask when making your visitation.
