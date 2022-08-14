Phyllis Miles VanCamp

formerly of Scottdale
and Uniontown
Phyllis Miles Coldren VanCamp, peacefully passed away, in her home, Sunday, March 7, 2021, capping 96 years of independence and a zest for life.
Phyllis Ann was born in 1924, in Scottdale, to James Lowell Miles and Marguerite Etta Walter Miles. After spending most of her childhood in Scottdale, she and her family moved to Uniontown, in 1941, where she would begin her senior year and eventually graduate from Uniontown High School, Class of 1942. Phyllis then attended Bethany College in West Virginia, where she earned a degree in mathematics and, in January 1946, became the very first in her family to graduate from college.
In September 1945, Phyllis married Army 2nd Lieutenant Ira B. Coldren, Jr., who was then deployed overseas. After college graduation, Phyllis joined her husband and together they spent over 10 years traveling to new assignments, which included Landshut, Germany; Salzburg, Austria; Fort Riley, Kans.; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Charlottesville, Va. Some of the most indelible memories she shared with her family were of her sitting in the gallery of the Nuremberg war trials and exploring the von Trapp family house while it was being used as a U.S. Army facility.
After retirement from the military, Phyllis and Ira settled in Uniontown to raise their four children. In 1970, she began working at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services as a welfare case worker.
Later, in 1971, Phyllis married her college sweetheart, Charles E. "Van" VanCamp. They would eventually make their homes in Boston, Mass.; Durham, N.H.: Media; and Springfield and Williamsburg, Va. While in Northern Virginia, Phyllis discovered she really enjoyed selling real estate and helping people find their perfect homes. She looked back on her many successes and enduring friendships with Cardinal Realty and Long & Foster with great fondness.
Phyllis and Van spent years collecting original artwork, art glass, and pottery. Van introduced her to Roseville, Weller, and Rookwood pottery in his home state of Ohio. His mother blessed them with Imperial art glass.
She rescued dogs and cats, with a weakness for Shelties and Siamese cats. Mia, her last Siamese rescue, brought much comfort to her every day, especially at the end. While not exactly a sports fan, Phyllis quite enjoyed watching professional tennis, especially anytime her favorite, Roger Federer, was on the court.
In addition to her parents, James and Marguerite, Phyllis was predeceased by Van and her daughter, Lee Ellen Coldren Tangerone.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Jane Miles Hamilton in California; daughters Kathy Ann Coldren Wallace (Tom, Brian, Kristy) in Ohio, and Janice Lyn Coldren-Camden (Amanda, Victoria, Christian) in Illinois; son, David Burdette Coldren and wife Christine Kinney (Rachel, Corey) in Virginia; and son-in-law, Guy Tangarone (Jeremy, Joshua) in Connecticut. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; five nieces, Sandra, Sharon, Anne, Kay, Eleanor; three stepchildren, Tim, Peter, Kathy; and her best friend, Russell Salter. Many knew her as "Grammer" - a nickname that came from her first grandchild's mispronunciation and endured because of her love of language.
A memorial service and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 16. All are welcome.
Memorial donations can be made to the Siamese Cat Rescue Center in Locust Dale, Va., or the NOVA Foundation in Annandale, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.