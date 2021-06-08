Donora
Phyllis Rae Pringle Youdell, 75 of Donora, passed away peacefully,. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
She was born in Braddock, July 18, 1945, a daughter of Ray and Dorothy Pringle.
She was the loving mother of Debbie (Scott) Nagy of Atlanta, Ga., Rick (Jill) Youdell of Connellsville, Peggy (Ricki) Peters of Bethel Park and Rae Ann (fiance Jake Decker) Youdell of Charleroi; sister of William Pringle of Castle Shannon and the late Joyce Allen; grandmother of Thomas Youdell, Kevin Nagy, Nick Nagy, Sara Kill, Craig Nagy, Zoe Youdell, Liam Youdell, Ricki Peters, Ashley Peters, Katie Peters and Ezri Decker; great-grandmother of Jaydyn Clark, Preston Kill, Brock Youdell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis worked as a registered nurse for 50 years, taking care of medically compromised children. She felt her greatest achievement was raising her four kids! Phyllis was an active member of many churches in the Mon Valley but ultimately calling Bible Alliance Church of West Newton, home. She was also involved in many senior activities in the surrounding area. Phyllis loved spending much of her free time with her family and friends. She had a passion for dancing and reading her Bible.
