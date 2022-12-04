Uniontown
Phyllis Victor David, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born September 10, 1942, in Fairchance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, of 56 years, in 2019; her parents, Emory and Pearl Carlson Victor; brother, Paul Victor; brothers-in-law, Earnest Morrison and Andrew Dirda.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele (Vickie); and son, Joseph (Vickie); grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Nicholas, Anthony and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Nolan; two sisters, Melvina Morrison and Lois Dirda; and nieces and nephews. She leaves behind three fur babies, Skitters, Hank and Blue.
Phyllis was a caregiver and worked at the Uniontown Shopping Center until she retired in 2010.
She enjoyed going to the casinos, was a member of the Uniontown Columbian Association, and enjoyed Wednesday morning gathering with friends and family for breakfast at Eat N Park.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, December 5, with Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
