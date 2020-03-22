Phyllis Whitlock

Uniontown
Phyllis “Joan” Whitlock, 90, of Uniontown, died peacefully on March 18, 2020, at Wyngate Senior Living in Circleville, Ohio.
Daughter of Dora Alice (Langley) Bryte and Lloyd Grant Bryte, Joan graduated from South Union High School.
On 11-26-1947 she married James Delbert “Deb” Whitlock.
Surviving are three children, Randy Whitlock of Enon, Ohio; Shirley (Ken) Stoddard of Verona, Wis.; Debbie (Brett) Smith of Ashville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Lucas) Helser, Eric Stoddard, Troy (Kelley) Smith, Derek (Jessica) Whitlock, Travis (Tessie) Smith, Andrea (Mike) Burns, and Erin (Kyle) Carter; 11 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Brianna, Landon, Charlie, Leland, Hattie, Georgia, Justine, Wesley, Liam and Kai.
She is also survived by three brothers: Robert Bryte, Melvin Bryte, and David Bryte.
Preceded in death by her husband Deb; her parents, Alice and Lloyd; her brother, Berwyn Bryte; and daughter-in-law, Connie Whitlock.
Joan was a homemaker and master seamstress. She taught hand-stitched quilting to her church sewing group for many years and personally completed over 20 quilts. She was a long-time member of Great Meadows Garden Club, an avid gardener, and loved nature.
Most importantly, Joan loved her church and took great pride in serving as a Life Elder at Central Christian Church in Uniontown. She was loved by many and will be missed by all!
A memorial service for Joan will be planned on a future date after the world circumstances allow us to meet and celebrate Joan’s life at her beloved church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Central Christian Church, 23 South Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Arrangements made by OLIVER-CHEEK FUNERAL HOME in Ashville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.