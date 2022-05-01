formerly of Ridgway
A Memorial Service / Celebration of Life ceremony for Jay S. Pifer, 84, of Aiken, S.C., who passed January 16, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in Otterbein United Methodist Church, 111 College Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: The Jay and Betty Pifer Scholarship Fund at Jumonville Camp.
The KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
For the full obituary, condolences, and other information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.